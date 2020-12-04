Delhi records 4,067 new Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths

Delhi on Friday recorded 4,067 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus cases here to 5,86,125. The national capital also reported 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll related to the lethal infection to 9,497.

According to the Delhi State Health Bulletin, the total number of active cases here stands at 28,252. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is currently at 4.78 per cent, while the total number of recoveries has reached 5,48,376.

Meanwhile, with 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082. (ANI)