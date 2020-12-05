Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt proposes next meeting on Dec 9; seeks time from farmer unions for concrete proposal

The government on Saturday proposed to hold another meeting on December 9 with representatives of protesting farmers, as their fifth round of talks ended in a deadlock with the farmers group going on a maun vrat vow of silence seeking a clear yes or no answer to their demand of repealing three farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:13 IST
Govt proposes next meeting on Dec 9; seeks time from farmer unions for concrete proposal

The government on Saturday proposed to hold another meeting on December 9 with representatives of protesting farmers, as their fifth round of talks ended in a deadlock with the farmers' group going on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) seeking a clear 'yes or no' answer to their demand of repealing three farm laws. Sources said the government proposed another round of meeting on December 9 next week as it sought some time from the unions to present a concrete proposal after further consultations within the government.

Agriculture Ministry later tweeted that the fifth round of talks has ended. Union leaders said they do not want anything less than the complete repeal of the laws, which they claim are the laws meant to end the mandi system and minimum support price procurement system to give for benefits of corporates.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also appealed to the union leaders to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. Thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

As their meeting with three union ministers, including Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash, continued for more than four hours, farmer leaders told the government to reply in "black and white" that whether it will repeal the laws or not. Gurlabh Singh Mahal, legal advisor to Punjab Kisan Union, said the farmer leaders wanted the government to answer in 'Yes or No' and decided to go on a 'maun vrat' after the government did not reply to their pinpointed demand. Some farmer leaders present in the meeting were seen putting finger on their lips and holding a paper written 'Yes or No' on that. During a break earlier in the day, the farmers' group decided to have their own food and tea, as they did on Thursday during the fourth round of talks.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,17,333; 15 deaths take toll to 4,064: state health department.

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,17,333 15 deaths take toll to 4,064 state health department....

'When in doubt, you must workout', Sara Ali Khan motivates fans

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out rout...

Egyptian rights group head hopes release will help other prisoners

The head of a leading Egyptian human rights group who was held for two weeks on terrorism charges said on Saturday he hoped that the campaign to secure his release would help others still jailed on similar allegations.Activists saw the dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020