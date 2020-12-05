CM Yogi launches COVID-19 testing centre detection app

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched COVID-19 testing centre detection app named the Mera Covid Kendra app which will help people get information about nearby testing labs. "In Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 testing is free in all government labs. Now, we are launching 'Mera COVID Kendra' app which will help people in accessing public and private COVID testing labs available within 5 km of their location," Adityanath said at the launch event.

All the data like map, centre timing, test type and other details of the testing labs are present in the map. This mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1940 new COVID-19 cases, 2,230 discharges and 23 deaths on Saturday. Active cases stand at 22,245 and the death toll stands at 7,900. A total of 5,22,867 people have recovered from COVID-19. (ANI)