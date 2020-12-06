Left Menu
DMK-led bloc extends support to Dec 8 Bharat bandh called for by farmers

Their demand for repealing of the three laws is totally justified...we extend our wholehearted support to the December 8 Bharat bandh, the statement said.Farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws had on Friday announced the Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended support to the December 8 'Bharat bandh' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legilsations was "totally justified." The M K Stalin-led grouping appealed to farmers' unions, traders' bodies, government employees' associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend "grand support" to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday. Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also extended support to the protest by farmers, who have been agitating for nearly 10 days outside Delhi border against the Centre's contentious laws.

In a statement, Stalin, TNCC chief KS Alagiri, MDMK founder Vaiko and Left leaders, among other DMK allies, said the ongoing protest outside Delhi by farmers was growing every day and drawing global attention. The farmers were angry that despite five rounds of talks, the Centre has not made any "constructive" proposals and recalled their representatives staging a "silent protest" and demanding a "yes or no" on withdrawal of the laws during their talks with the government, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The parties condemned the Centre for not acceding to their demand for withdrawal of the laws still. "Their demand for repealing of the three laws is totally justified...we extend our wholehearted support to the December 8 Bharat bandh," the statement said.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had on Friday announced the Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands. The fifth round of talks between farmer representatives and government on Saturday ended in a deadlock.

Meanwhile, a team of office-bearers of Kamal Haasan's MNM on Sunday left for Delhi to express solidarity with the agitating ryots, the party said. The 10-member team was led by the MNM Farmers' Wing state secretary Mayilsamy, a party release said, adding, the actor-politician has asked it to convey his support to the protesters.

