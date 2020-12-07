Left Menu
Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:42 IST
Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election

Polls opened in Ghana on Monday for what could be a tight race between the two major parties, with President Nana Akufo-Addo aiming to beat former president John Mahama in their third head-to-head.

