Markets, transport sector to remain open on Tuesday: CAIT, AITWA 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Traders' body CAIT and All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open on Tuesday and the transport sector will function as usual, notwithstanding the "Bharat Bandh" call by protesting farmers

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their "Bharat Bandh" or nation-wide shutdown call on Tuesday in large numbers

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said none of the farmer leaders or associations have approached them seeking support on the issue and therefore, traders and transporters are not participating in the "Bharat Bandh".

