Farmer leader Raju Shetti asks people to support Bharat bandh

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:10 IST
Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Monday appealed to the Centre to understand the "sentiments" of people in the country and rollback the contentious agriculture laws. Speaking to reporters here, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana (SSS) president also asked people to support the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' unions on Tuesday.

He said the SSS will agitate peacefully in the state. "It is being projected that the ongoing agitation is limited to farmers from Haryana and Punjab. But the government should understand and take note that this is a nationwide agitation of cultivators.

"Farmers are very angry. In such scenario, the role of the government should be that of a mother who should try to hear their concerns," said Shetti. On the contrary, efforts are being made to label farmers as terrorists, extremists and Khalistanis, he alleged.

"If the situation goes out of hand, there will be a law and order situation in the country," Shetti warned. He said small farmers and traders will be destroyed if the new agri laws are implemented.

"I appeal to the Centre to understand the sentiments of people in the country and withdraw these legislations," he said. Shetti further said that neither farmers nor their outfits ever wanted such legislations.

"Farmers are of the view that the only reason to introduce these bills was to benefit corporate houses, Adanis and Ambanis so that they can offset their losses incurred during the lockdown period," he alleged. Shetti said the government was using force against farmers instead of hearing their concerns.

"It is shameful that trenches are being dug up on the highways to stop farmers from reaching Delhi," he added..

