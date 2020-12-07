Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's have faith in govt: IOA urges athletes to treat awards and farmers' issue as two separate things

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday urged sportspersons supporting the ongoing protest against new agriculture laws to have faith in the government to resolve the impasse, saying they should treat their national honours and the agitation as two separate things. In a show of solidarity with the farmers, some sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana, including Khel Ratna awardee Vijender Singh, have threatened to return the national sports awards they had won.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:17 IST
Let's have faith in govt: IOA urges athletes to treat awards and farmers' issue as two separate things

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday urged sportspersons supporting the ongoing protest against new agriculture laws to have faith in the government to resolve the impasse, saying they should treat their national honours and the agitation as "two separate things." In a show of solidarity with the farmers, some sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana, including Khel Ratna awardee Vijender Singh, have threatened to return the national sports awards they had won. "Of late sportspersons are seen to be announcing return of their National Awards as a mark of their support for the recent farmers issue. National Awards and farmers issue are two separate things," IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

"...every Indian, including us, loves and supports the farmers and we all would always like our farming community to be happy as they are the 'Annadatas' of our country," they added. The duo hoped for an early resolution to the issue and urged the athletes to wait for the outcome of the dialogue between the government and farmers leaders. The next round of talks is due on Tuesday. "The government and the farmer leaders are in talks and we all are hoping for an early resolution & solution. Till such time let us have trust in our government and the farmers leaders who are in dialogue." Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers.

They were, however, stopped midway by the police. The marching athletes claimed to have the support of several Arjuna and other national sports awards winners. Earlier, India's first Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender had also threatened to return the Khel Ratna in support of the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they claim will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate houses. Farmers' concern is that these laws, aimed at reforming the sector, will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure their earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce.

The protestors have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, supported by various political parties..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest: Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return awards, halted midway

Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return 35 national sports awards in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating again...

Central team surveys damage by cyclone, rains in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 7 PTI A four-member inter-ministerial Central team deputed to assess the damage caused here by cyclone Nivar and rain visited several villages in the Union Territory on Monday Farmers showed the team damagedpaddy crops and a...

AAP to hold peaceful demonstration in support of Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting on Delhis borders demanding the repeal of the Centres new agri-marketing laws, said ...

Bengal will never bow its head before murderers of Mahatma

Accusing the BJP of practising divisive politics for its personal gains, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state, where all communities have long lived in harmony, would never bow its head before the murderers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020