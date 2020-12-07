Left Menu
Trade unions lend moral support to farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh'

The unions went on a nationwide strike on November 26 to protest against the recently passed labour codes as well as farm laws, among other issues.General Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha Harbhajan Singh Sidhu told PTI that the joint forum would extend moral support to the farmers agitation but would not go on strike because a notice is required to be served for the purpose.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:47 IST
A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its moral support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmer organisations on Tuesday. The unions would not go on strike or abstain from work but support the farmers' agitation.

They would wear black batches while on duty, stage protest after or before working hours and also hold rallies after or before their work schedules. The unions went on a nationwide strike on November 26 to protest against the recently passed labour codes as well as farm laws, among other issues.

General Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha Harbhajan Singh Sidhu told PTI that the joint forum would extend moral support to the farmers' agitation but would not go on strike because a notice is required to be served for the purpose. However, he said the members of the ten central trade unions would wear black badges, stage protest peacefully and also hold rallies after or before their work schedule. Therefore, work would not be impacted.

The ten central trade unions are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations had reiterated their "wholehearted support to the ongoing united struggles of the farmers demanding scrapping of draconian agri laws", as per a joint statement issued on Saturday.

It said from November 27 onwards, workers and employees and their unions have been fully active in holding numerous agitations in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' struggles, in all the states braving arrests and intimidation from administration/police. The joint platform also called upon the workers, employees and their unions, irrespective of affiliations, to organise active solidarity to the farmer organisations' call for 'Bharat Bandh'.

