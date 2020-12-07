Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided not to conduct examinations for under-graduate and post-graduate students in Odisha, on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:55 IST
Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state. According to the official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities, "Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching."

Conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department. On December 7, Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Monday

Standard gold 99. 5 purity Rs 49,270 per 10 gram Ornament gold Rs 4,582 per gram Silverspot .999 fineness Rs 62,900 per kgPTI DVRADMINISTRATOR DVRADMINISTRATOR...

Two youth from Punjab cycle 300 km to join farmers' protest at Delhi border

Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capitals borders....

Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Siddharthas sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. ...

Manchester bomber's brother admits "full part" in planning attack, UK inquiry told

The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020