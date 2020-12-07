Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP to give memorandum to district collectors for MSP and APMC

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday said it will submit a memorandum to district collectors for including the assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the newly enacted farm laws.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:41 IST
TDP to give memorandum to district collectors for MSP and APMC
TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday said it will submit a memorandum to district collectors for including the assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the newly enacted farm laws. Speaking to ANI, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said, "Tomorrow various associations have called for a bandh.TDP has decided to meet the district collectors in all 13 districts of AP and to give memorandums to them demanding the MSP to be incorporated in the act and continuance of APMCs. Various parties have decided the course of action for tomorrow's program. TDP will be meeting all 13 district collectors. Our party leaders will be going along with farmers, and will give the memorandum so that they can be forwarded to the central government. However, unfortunately, the present ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has never raised this issue in the parliament. Though they have 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, they have never raised this issue. They did not even raise the issue of MSP. They are bringing anti-farmer policies in the state. At the central level also they have ignored the farmers' issues. But TDP will stand by the farmers and we are hopeful, as the PM had already guaranteed that the government will take a positive note of it, and will incorporate the MSP issue in the act."

"We understand the concerns of the farmers who are agitating not only in Delhi but in many parts of the country. The main demand of farmers is the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). All other political parties including TDP have demanded on the floor of the house when the bills were introduced. We (TDP) have raised some concerns and requested the central government to make some modifications to the bill as far as MSP is concerned because MSP is crucial for any farmer. When you enter into a contract with some big corporate company without guarantee to the MSP, it will be a big loss to the farmers," K Pattabhiram said. On being asked if they supported the bills in the parliament, the TDP spokesperson said, "We always want reforms in any sector. But that doesn't mean such reforms bring some damage to the farmers or any other community. When these bills were introduced in the parliament, our MPs on the floor of the house were categorical in their suggestions that MSP should be incorporated in the act. Yes, we agree that we welcomed and supported the bills, but with certain suggestions and conditions. We want these suggestions to be incorporated into the act. We hope the central government will take a positive note and the PM had already initiated dialogue through their ministers with the farmers. We are hopeful that this stalemate will come to a conclusion and the PM will address the issues of MSP and APMCs are concerned."

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO predicts problems for IAG ownership of BA after Brexit

The chief executive of Ryanair predicts problems for IAGs ownership of UK-based airline British Airways after Britains transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31, due to European Union airline ownership rules. I cannot see ho...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...

Paris Airshow cancelled in blow to aerospace recovery

The Paris Airshow has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, raising questions about the speed of the aerospace industrys recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Organisers said Europes largest industrial showcase, which attracts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020