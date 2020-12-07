TDP to give memorandum to district collectors for MSP and APMC

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday said it will submit a memorandum to district collectors for including the assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the newly enacted farm laws. Speaking to ANI, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said, "Tomorrow various associations have called for a bandh.TDP has decided to meet the district collectors in all 13 districts of AP and to give memorandums to them demanding the MSP to be incorporated in the act and continuance of APMCs. Various parties have decided the course of action for tomorrow's program. TDP will be meeting all 13 district collectors. Our party leaders will be going along with farmers, and will give the memorandum so that they can be forwarded to the central government. However, unfortunately, the present ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has never raised this issue in the parliament. Though they have 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, they have never raised this issue. They did not even raise the issue of MSP. They are bringing anti-farmer policies in the state. At the central level also they have ignored the farmers' issues. But TDP will stand by the farmers and we are hopeful, as the PM had already guaranteed that the government will take a positive note of it, and will incorporate the MSP issue in the act."

"We understand the concerns of the farmers who are agitating not only in Delhi but in many parts of the country. The main demand of farmers is the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). All other political parties including TDP have demanded on the floor of the house when the bills were introduced. We (TDP) have raised some concerns and requested the central government to make some modifications to the bill as far as MSP is concerned because MSP is crucial for any farmer. When you enter into a contract with some big corporate company without guarantee to the MSP, it will be a big loss to the farmers," K Pattabhiram said. On being asked if they supported the bills in the parliament, the TDP spokesperson said, "We always want reforms in any sector. But that doesn't mean such reforms bring some damage to the farmers or any other community. When these bills were introduced in the parliament, our MPs on the floor of the house were categorical in their suggestions that MSP should be incorporated in the act. Yes, we agree that we welcomed and supported the bills, but with certain suggestions and conditions. We want these suggestions to be incorporated into the act. We hope the central government will take a positive note and the PM had already initiated dialogue through their ministers with the farmers. We are hopeful that this stalemate will come to a conclusion and the PM will address the issues of MSP and APMCs are concerned."