Not backing 'Bharat Bandh' but farm laws need changes: BKS

The RSS-backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday said it won't support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh' against the Centre's new farm laws, but would like the legislations to go through some "improvements". Some organisations representing farmers have called for the nationwide shutdown to protest against the three recently enacted agriculture-related laws.

"We are not supporting the 'Bharat bandh' but we don't endorse the three laws in toto (completely)," Mahesh Choudhari, BKS sanghatan mantri (organisation secretary) for Madhya Kshetra (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) told PTI. "We want some improvements in the Acts. We wrote to the Centre in August and recommended facilitating procurement at minimum support price (MSP) following suggestions from villages. The Centre has already given an assurance that this would be looked into," Choudhari said.

He said the BKS strongly favours the "ek bazaar, ek desh" (one market, one country) provision in the Acts as well as several other measures which will benefit farmers immensely. Choudhari sought to downplay the ongoing protests by farmers on outskirts of Delhi, saying "you know the people involved in them and slogans being raised there".

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.