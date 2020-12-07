Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' group in support of new laws meet Agri Minister; seek amendments, not repeal

As thousands of farmers continue to protest on various borders of the national capital seeking repeal of three new farm laws, a delegation of 20 from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend their support for the new legislations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:16 IST
Farmers' group in support of new laws meet Agri Minister; seek amendments, not repeal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As thousands of farmers continue to protest on various borders of the national capital seeking repeal of three new farm laws, a delegation of 20 from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend their support for the new legislations. Calling it a delegation of 'progressive farmers', a member of the team said the group led by Padmashree awardee Kamal Singh Chavan met Tomar in support of the farm laws enacted in September and demanded the government may amend some provisions but it should not repeal them.

The delegation members said they were individual farmers and representatives of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). The delegation included Bharatiya Kisan Union (Attar) National President Attar Singh Sandhu.

The meeting took place a day before a "Bharat Bandh" to be observed by protesting farmers' organisations on Tuesday, while a meeting is already scheduled for the day after on December 9 between a representative group of agitating farmers and the government for their sixth round of talks. No breakthrough has been possible in the five rounds so far, as the protesting farmers have stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws despite the government's assurance to look into specific issues without abolishing the legislations.

The three farm laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has maintained the MSP and mandi systems would continue and would be rather further improved and strengthened.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO predicts problems for IAG ownership of BA after Brexit

The chief executive of Ryanair predicts problems for IAGs ownership of UK-based airline British Airways after Britains transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31, due to European Union airline ownership rules. I cannot see ho...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...

Paris Airshow cancelled in blow to aerospace recovery

The Paris Airshow has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, raising questions about the speed of the aerospace industrys recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Organisers said Europes largest industrial showcase, which attracts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020