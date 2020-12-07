Doctor, fashion designer among people who join farmers' protests

A doctor and a fashion designer are among the people from different professions who joined the farmers' protest at the Singhu border on Monday. Remembering her agricultural background, Dr Harkanwal Sinkhon said, "It does not matter what your profession is. Right now, we all belong to farmers' family. I am here so that I can put forward my voice for people of my state." Denying any political agenda the doctor said the protest was about farmers' rights.

"Farmers are here for their basic rights. We are all linked to agriculture. I think the Centre should listen to them and make amendments in the laws," fashion designer Sandeep Grewal said. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border