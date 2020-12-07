Maha FDA seizes fake hand sanitisers from Thane, Guj's Surat

A team of Maharashtra Food and DrugAdministration seized fake hand sanitisers from a trader inDombivali in Thane district and a larger stock from themanufacturer's premises in Surat, officials said on Monday

The raid in Dombivali took place on December 2 andsuch sanitisers worth Rs 6.80 lakh were seized, while the raidin Surat in neighbouring Gujarat the next day netted stockworth Rs 13 lakh, they said.