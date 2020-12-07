Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Cong, NCP, others over stance on farm laws

Slamming Congress, NCP and other parties over their stance on farm laws and support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that some of themhad earlier favoured reforms in the agriculture sector.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:44 IST
Slamming Congress, NCP and other parties over their stance on farm laws and support to the December 8 'Bharat Bandh', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that some of themhad earlier favoured reforms in the agriculture sector. Chouhan, who addressed a press conference here, said NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who was union agriculture minister in 2011 in the then UPA government, had written to him , saying that "there is a need to amend the present APMC Act..." in the interests of farmers and consumers.

He was the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister when he received the letter. He read out a paragraph from it.

The Chief Minister also said that Congress had promised in its 2019 election manifesto that the party would abrogate the Agriculture Produce Market Committee Act. Demanding answers from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said "You were then moving heaven and earth to implement the model APMC act.

Today when these laws have been made in the interest of farmers.... You are now supporting Bharat Bandh. Is this not hypocrisy? Take a U-turn at once," he said..

