Law to take its own course for those protesting without permission: TN Minister

For those holding protests without permission, the law will take its own course, said Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar ahead of Bharat Bandh, a call given by farmers who are protesting against farm laws, to be held on Tuesday. Meanwhile, opposition parties have lent their support to the Bharat Bandh today, called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws enacted by the central government.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Leaders of the farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)