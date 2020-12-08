Suresh Raina Cricket Academy holds trials in Jammu for senior age-group players

Left Menu
Suresh Raina Cricket Academy on Monday held trials at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu to shortlist players of senior age group who will undergo training at the facility.

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy on Monday held trials at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu to shortlist players of senior age group who will undergo training at the facility. The retired international cricketer Suresh Raina conducted trials for the cricket academy that is being set up in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Raina and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council had recently signed an MoU.

"There is a lot of talent here. But facilities should be improved and I think the government is looking into it. The Sports Council should also take initiative to provide facilities here," said Raina. "The youth here is really enthusiastic and they can improve only if they are provided with good facilities," he added.

A large number of aspiring cricketers from different districts of Jammu participated in the trials. Speaking to ANI, Ajay, an aspiring cricketer said, "Gradually international players are also getting involved and showing their interest in opening cricket academies here. This will give a boost to the people who want to step forward and represent their country. This will be very helpful for the coming generation."

Another aspiring cricketer, Laksh Kumar Chaudhary said, it gives them hope to do step forward and play for their country as senior cricket players along with the government are taking initiative to open academies for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. "Suresh Raina has conducted trials at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and it is a good platform for us. We are really motivated and are looking forward to excel in this field," he added. (ANI)

