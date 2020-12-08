Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid protest and bandh, 32-year-old farmer found dead at Tikri border

A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana's Sonipat was found dead at Tikri border here on Tuesday, on a day the farmers' protest in and around Delhi entered 13th day with a Bharat bandh called by them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:44 IST
Amid protest and bandh, 32-year-old farmer found dead at Tikri border
Farmers protest at one of the Delhi borders on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana's Sonipat was found dead at Tikri border here on Tuesday, on a day the farmers' protest in and around Delhi entered 13th day with a Bharat bandh called by them. The farmer has been identified as Ajay Moor, a resident of Sonipat's Gohana area. His family members have been informed, police said.

"Moor had been sleeping in an open park. Today morning he was found dead. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination," a police officer said. Further investigation is underway to find out the cause of death.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the central government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called for another meeting on December 9.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...

Welling up on live TV, British health minister says vaccine brings hope

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.ITV interviewer Piers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020