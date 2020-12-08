Andhra reports 4 deaths, 551 new cases of COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh reported four deaths and 551 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin released by AP state COVID-19 nodal officer, "In last 24 hours, 56,187 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. With this, total cases in AP increase to 872839. Out of them, 5,429 are active cases."

In the past 24 hours, 744 persons have recovered from the deadly virus making the total recovered cases touch 8,60,368. The four deaths reported are from one each in Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari districts making the total deaths reach 7042 in the state. (ANI)

