Left Menu
Development News Edition

234 farmer suicides in one year in Chhattisgarh: BJP leader

Amid the Bharat bandh to protest against the Centres new farm laws, BJP general secretary and Chhattisgarh in charge D Purandeswari on Tuesday said 234 farmers had committed suicide in the Congress-ruled state in the last one year.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:15 IST
234 farmer suicides in one year in Chhattisgarh: BJP leader
Representative Image

Amid the 'Bharat bandh' to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, BJP general secretary and Chhattisgarh in charge D Purandeswari on Tuesday said 234 farmers had committed suicide in the Congress-ruled state in the last one year. She said the new laws were meant to help farmers and eradicate middlemen and not end the APMC mechanism as alleged by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

She said the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken previously about ''ending the APMC Act''. The sole focus of the new laws was to allow farmers to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere at the best prices, she said.

''In Chhattisgarh, 234 farmers have committed suicide in the last one year. What right does CM Baghel and Congress have to say that they are protectors of farmers,'' she asked.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Farmers, businessmen from J-K take part in UAE-India Food Security Summit to promote horticulture

A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international m...

Ethiopia says U.N. team shot at in Tigray after defying checkpoints

A United Nations team visiting refugees in Ethiopias war-hit Tigray region had failed to stop at two checkpoints when it was shot at over the weekend, the government said on Tuesday, proclaiming it did not need a baby-sitter. The U.N. secur...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020