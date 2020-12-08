Left Menu
Harsh Vardhan virtually addresses Curtain Raiser function of IISF 2020

Organising India International Science Festival (IISF)-2020 on a virtual platform due to COVID-19 signifies the indomitable spirit of nurturing and celebrating scientific temperament amongst all the stakeholders of Science, Technology and Innovation, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:20 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences addressing IISF-2020 virtually on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Organising India International Science Festival (IISF)-2020 on a virtual platform due to COVID-19 signifies the indomitable spirit of nurturing and celebrating scientific temperament amongst all the stakeholders of Science, Technology and Innovation, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences. Harsh Vardhan was addressing the audience on Tuesday through video-conferencing as the Chief Guest at the Curtain Raiser function of IISF-2020 organised by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ladakh.

Vardhan expressed the hope that "with use of the digital platform, IISF will be able to bring together people from the remotest corners of the country in a single click, thereby helping in fulfilling the objectives of organising IISF". "The IISF-2020 proposes to bring more than 10,000 researchers, scientists and experts from different subjects to discuss their research findings and exchange innovative ideas on the identified research themes. IISF is a much-awaited annual event for students and science-loving citizens from all spheres of life," he added.

The Minister said that DIHAR of DRDO located at Leh at an altitude of 11500 ft has been chosen for the event due to its unique contributions to the region of Ladakh in improving the living conditions of local population and soldiers through scientific development and also for contributing to military-civil fusion in this strategically located area. "Today farmers in Ladakh are growing varieties of fruits and vegetables in the uncongenial terrain, which was not possible few decades back. The contributions of the Institute are true reflection of the power of science and technology to bring changes at grass root level. In my opinion, organisers of the IISF-2020 have made the right selection of the venue for launch of the curtain raiser of this upcoming festival. The work being carried by the institute truly matches with the goal of the event," he added.

R K Mathur, Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament, Ladakh; Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Ladakh; Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DD R&D and Chairman DRDO; Dr OP Chaurasia, Director DIHAR, Leh; Dr AK Singh, DS & DG (LS) DRDO participated in the virtual event. The 6th India International Science Festival (IISF)-2020 is being organised from 22 to 25 December 2020 in virtual mode. It is in this context that a series of curtain-raisers are being organised in different regions of the country so that maximum population can benefit from the event. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

