Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission MZC christened as Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers was launched by Chief Minister Zoramathnga on Tuesday.The project funded by the North East Council will cover more than 2,600 people, who will be given skill-based training and entrepreneurship development training, to help them find suitable employment.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:39 IST
Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission (MZC) christened as 'Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers' was launched by Chief Minister Zoramathnga on Tuesday.

The project funded by the North East Council will cover more than 2,600 people, who will be given skill-based training and entrepreneurship development training, to help them find suitable employment. Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said the global pandemic has affected the whole world and Mizoram is no exception.

He expressed regret for many state residents, who have returned to the state after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Zoramthanga exhorted the educated youths to work with great determination and perseverance so as to make Mizoram one of the states in the northeastern region that has the highest percentage of central civil servants.

He said that coaching and sponsorship programme will be expedited to produce more and more officers under Central service. MYC chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Vanlaltanpuia said at least 2,637 migrant workers have lost their jobs and returned to the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the 'Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers' project will have seven components to assist the migrant workers for livelihood generation. Entrepreneurship development programme will be implemented in all the 11 districts and 550 candidates are targeted under this component.

While 150 people are targeted under the skill training component to be implemented by Labour Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department, 100 candidates are expected for entrepreneurship skill training to be conducted by Mizo University. Around 637 people will undertake training on BPO, animation, gaming and designing and 120 are targeted for home based food processing.

About 100 people will be trained for tour guides and a sizeable number of candidates will also be trained for e- commerce..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...

Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission MZC christened as Livelihood Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020