Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk -security sources

Reuters | Kirkuk | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:58 IST
Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk -security sources

Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday and firefighters are working to put out the flames, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said.

The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports record daily coronavirus-related deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine jumped to 276 from the previous record of 257 fatalities registered in November, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.He also said 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in ...

TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected rain-related damage in this district, after inspecting worst-hit Cuddalore earlier. He commenced his tour of the district after offering special prayers at Vailankanni Church an...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market bull run continues, sterling faces Brexit test

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Jap...

Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness. This is the third time he is admitted to the hospital after Enforcement Directorate ED summon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020