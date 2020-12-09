MUMBAI, DEC 9 (PTI)PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:08 IST
SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO): 63506.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 49550.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 49749.00 PTI MUM SVC RUJRUJ
A certain section of people may be hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine but not biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said on Wednesday she will get vaccinated though its durability is not known as of now. The Executive Chair...
Odishas COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,22,299 on Wednesday after 386 people tested positive for the virus, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,789, a health department official said. The fresh c...
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year. Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013...
The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.The accused ha...