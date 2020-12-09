Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive spike in cross-border firing by Pak shows its desperation to infiltrate terrorists: BSF data

There has been a massive spike in cross-border firing at Jammu and Kashmir's international border by Pakistan this year with the number of incidents almost doubling from last year, showing the neighbouring country's desperation to infiltrate terrorists, according to the Border Security Force's data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:18 IST
Massive spike in cross-border firing by Pak shows its desperation to infiltrate terrorists: BSF data
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma There has been a massive spike in cross-border firing at Jammu and Kashmir's international border by Pakistan this year with the number of incidents almost doubling from last year, showing the neighbouring country's desperation to infiltrate terrorists, according to the Border Security Force's data.

According to senior officials deployed in Jammu, the reason behind this spike in cross-border firing is the desperation of Pakistan's security forces who are trying to infiltrate terrorists and give cover to them by diverting the attention of the Indian security forces. According to data, compiled by the BSF, to which ANI has access, this year Pakistan was involved in 314 firing incidents at the border till October. In contrast, the number of such incidents at the Jammu border last year was 185.

In February alone, Pakistan was involved in 36 firing incidents, as compared to 23 last year. The data shows that from June this year, Pakistan has consistently been targeting the Indian troops and civilians through cross-border firing, which has been retaliated by the BSF.

In June, a total number of 36 incidents were reported. Pakistan had only triggered nine such incidents in the corresponding month last year. The month of July had witnessed an almost threefold increase in such firing incidents by Pakistan as compared to last year. A total number of 18 such incidents were reported by the BSF last year, which has increased to 46 this July.

The highest cases of exchange of fire have been reported in October, which reached a peak of 65 this year. In comparison, this number was 47 last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020