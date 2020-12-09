Left Menu
Japan to order nationwide disinfection against bird flu outbreak -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan's government will on Wednesday call for disinfections of poultry farms across the country to contain an outbreak of bird flu, national broadcaster NHK said.

"The need for vigilance is stronger than in usual years," chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato was quoted by NHK as saying after meeting with other government officials.

Bird flu has been detected at six regional prefectures since last month in Japan's worst outbreak in more than four years. Bird flu has also been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

