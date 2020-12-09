Left Menu
Czech tender for new nuclear power plant hits new hurdle over security -CTK news agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:11 IST
A long-prepared Czech tender to build a new nuclear power plant will be delayed as politicians discuss whether to allow Chinese and Russian bidders into the process due to security concerns, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Havlicek said after a meeting of a state commission on nuclear power expansion that the tender would not be opened by the end of the year as planned and further discussions would take place in January, CTK news agency reported.

He said four options were being discussed: allowing Chinese and Russian bidders in; allowing them in only as junior members of wider consortia, which he said was his preferred option; not allowing them in; or delaying the process until after an election due in October 2021.

