Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developed by Nordic Harvest and Taiwanese YesHealth Group, the farm will aim for an annual production of 1,000 tonnes next year and for profitability.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:30 IST
Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen
Representative image

Developers are transforming a windowless industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe's largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.

The farming system is intended to use less space than traditional cultivation and will use a purple-hued LED light on the plants to replicate sunlight. "We offer a more sustainable way of producing food year round, locally, without disturbing nature," founder of Nordic Harvest, Anders Riemann, told Reuters.

In 2016, around 37% of the earth's land mass was used for agriculture, according to the World Bank. Climate change and conflict can threaten the availability of land for farming, and the World Food Programme says a quarter of the world's productive lands have been degraded, hitting food security.

The vertical farm, installed in a 7,000 square meter hall, will first focus on herbs, kale and lettuce, but developers say they will be able to grow berries within two years and root vegetables in five to ten years. Developed by Nordic Harvest and Taiwanese YesHealth Group, the farm will aim for an annual production of 1,000 tonnes next year and for profitability.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...

Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. The robbery, which raises qu...

S.Africa recovers $228 mln of fraudulent jobless claims - auditor general

South Africa has clawed back almost 3.4 billion rand 228 million of irregularly paid COVID-19 jobless claims in an ongoing investigation into corruption linked to relief funds, the auditor general said on Wednesday. The TERS payments, a spe...

Soccer-Institutional turmoil keeping Koeman in Barca job despite dire results

In normal times, a coach responsible for Barcelonas worst campaign so far in 33 years and an abysmal home defeat by a European rival would be on the chopping board and packing their bags. But even after Tuesdays limp 3-0 loss to Juventus, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020