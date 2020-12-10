35-year-old woman 'gang-raped' by 17 men in Jharkhand
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in the Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening.ANI | Dumka (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 08:30 IST
"The incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," said DIG Sudarshan Mandal.
The woman and her husband have filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station. Police have started a probe. (ANI)