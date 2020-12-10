Special NIA court convicts 3 fake currency note racketeers in Bengaluru

Left Menu
A special NIA court in Bengaluru has convicted and sentenced three persons in connection with a fake Indian currency note racket busted in Belagavi's Chikkodi in 2018, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court in Bengaluru has convicted and sentenced three persons in connection with a fake Indian currency note racket busted in Belagavi's Chikkodi in 2018, officials said on Thursday. According to the National Investigation Agency, on December 7 special court sentenced the three accused identified as Dalim Mia, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar, and Shukruddin Shekh to six years, five years, and two years of imprisonment respectively and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

The three accused were sentenced to u/s section 489B read with 120B and 34 of IPC and sentenced them to The accused were also convicted u/s 489C of IPC and 120B of IPC and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment plus fine of Rs. 5000/- and 2 yrs plus fine of Rs.5,000/- respectively. The case pertains to the recovery of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 82,000 from the possession of arrested accused Ashok Mahadev Kumbar, who had received it from another arrested accused Dalim Mia.

The case was originally registered on March 12, 2018, at Chikkodi Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case on April 14, 2018, and taken up an investigation. "During the investigation, the involvement of Rajendra Patil, Gangadhar Kolkar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri, Shukuruddin Sekh was revealed and they were arrested in the case. After completion of the investigation, NIA had filed chargesheets against all six arrested accused persons," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that the investigation has also revealed that the FICN was smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shukruddin Sekh and Shariful Islam, who had received it from Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh both residents of Bangladesh. (ANI)

