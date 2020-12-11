Left Menu
Telangana CM inaugurates developmental projects in Siddipet, including IT Park, Govt medical college

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated several developmental projects in the Siddipet Assembly Constituency jurisdiction, including an IT Park coming up at Duddeda at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated several developmental projects in the Siddipet Assembly Constituency jurisdiction, including an IT Park coming up at Duddeda at a cost of Rs 45 crore. On the occasion, four IT Companies from the US exchanged MoUs with the state government in the Chief Minister's presence to set up offices in the office space of the IT park.

As per a statement, a Government Medical College costing Rs 715 Crore was also inaugurated and a foundation stone for a 1000-bed Government Hospital was laid. Other new development projects that were developed include a 2,460 double bed housing complex in Siddipet, a function hall and Integrated market in the colony, an underground drainage system at a cost of Rs 278.50 crore and a Water Resources department Guesthouse on the Palla Gutta Island in the Ranganayaka Reservoir, which has a capacity of 3.50 TMC.

Local MLA and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Ministers Etela Rajender, S Niranjan Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy were present on the occasion. (ANI)

