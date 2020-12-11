Zurich Airport International selects architects for designing Delhi Noida International Airport at Jewar

Zurich Airport International has selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP as the architects to design the passenger terminal of Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) at Jewar (Uttar Pradesh), an official statement said here on Friday. "We are pleased to partner with Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to design this long-envisioned strategic project at Jewar. The team created the winning design with an efficient layout, convincing design language, multiple high-quality areas, spaced out with lush greenery with a balanced concept for both energy savings and a tangible sense of sustainability," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport.

"The team demonstrated their proficiency in complementing customer comfort with sustainability, timeless design with flexibility for future needs. We will work closely with the team to ensure a design with everything available that a passenger expects at a world-class airport," he added. The statement said the winner was selected following a three-phase design competition that was held between June and August 2020 and was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in airport design - Gensler/Arup; Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP; SOM/Mott McDonalds.

The winning design, presented by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP, apparently fits the defined project objectives - "merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, creating a modern and seamless passenger experience, setting new benchmarks in sustainability for airport terminal buildings in India, envisioning green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future," the statement said. The airline company said the design of the airport will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services and commitment to minimal environmental impact.

Delhi Noida International Airport will be the second international airport serving the National Capital Region of Delhi and the fast-developing Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development area between Delhi and Agra, after its completion. "In October 2020, the government of Uttar Pradesh signed the concession agreement with Zurich Airport International to commence the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar for a period of 40 years," the statement said.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year, after winning the contract to build and operate DNIA in Greater Noida in November 2019. (ANI)