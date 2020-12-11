Japan to discuss carbon pricing scheme early next year - environment minister

Japan will start discussions early next year on introducing a carbon pricing scheme to help achieve the country's ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday. "I think it is impossible to achieve our 2050 carbon neutral target only through investment incentives and without pricing carbon emissions or giving price incentives to cut emissions," Koizumi told a news conference.

"Our biggest target next year is carbon pricing," he said. The ministry has held a series of talks on the issue, including discussions on a carbon tax and on carbon emissions trading, but no real scheme has been implemented amid strong opposition from industry.

Koizumi said a ministry panel of experts will resume discussions on carbon pricing early next year. The environment ministry considers carbon emissions pricing an important policy tool for driving a virtuous cycle for the economy and the environment, he added.

In a major shift on climate change, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in October that Japan will aim to cut its greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.