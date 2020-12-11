Left Menu
Special court sends Regel Mahakal to 14-day judicial custody in drugs case

A special narcotics court in Mumbai on Friday sent alleged drug supplier Regel Mahakal to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:53 IST
Alleged drug supplier Regel Mahakal taken to a hospital for medical exam on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special narcotics court in Mumbai on Friday sent alleged drug supplier Regel Mahakal to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier today, Mahakal was taken to a government hospital for medical examination before being produced before the special (Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances) court.

He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on December 9 for allegedly supplying drugs. He was earlier sent to the custody of the NCB for questioning in the matter. The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case information report in the actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by his father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

