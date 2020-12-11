Left Menu
Gold worth Rs 4.5 crore seized in mid-sea operation off TN

In March, Coast Guard had recovered 15 kgs of gold dumped into the sea from a fishing boat off Rameswaram coast, it added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:41 IST
Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): In a joint mid-sea operation on Friday, the Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a bid to smuggle into the country gold bars worth Rs 4.50 crore from Sri Lanka. Acting on a tip-off, the Coast Guard and DRI officials intercepted a fishing boat 'Sailor' with five fishermen off the Tamil Nadu coast and seized the gold concealed in a bag, a press release said.

Initial investigations revealed that the boat with the contraband was proceeding from Gulf of Mannar to Marakkayar Pattinam near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, the release said. The gold weighed nine kgs and worth Rs 4.50 crore, it said.

The fishermen were apprehended and further investigations on, the release said. In March, Coast Guard had recovered 15 kgs of gold dumped into the sea from a fishing boat off Rameswaram coast, it added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

