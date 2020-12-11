Left Menu
Raut taunts BJP while mourning bison's death in Pune

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:01 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday took potshots at the BJP while expressing anguish about the way a bison which entered a residential area in Pune city was chased, leading to its death. ''Bisons in Pune and Nagpur Legislative Council constituencies were reined in. May be that is why there was so much violence in Pune,'' he said, speaking to reporters.

The BJP lost its bastions of Pune Graduates, Nagpur Graduates and Pune Teachers constituencies in the recently held Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil represents the Kothrudseat in Pune in the state Assembly.

On Wednesday, an Indian bison which strayed into Kothrud area was captured by forest officials after a long chase, but it died later, apparently due to exhaustion and fatal increase in the body temperature. Raut said the way the bison was chased by people was outrageous.

''A mighty animal died of cardiac arrest. Forest officials need to be trained better. The man is becoming wilder than animals in the jungle,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said. ''We have encroached on jungles and that is why animals are venturing outside their habitats,'' Raut said.

