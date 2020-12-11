Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:24 IST
Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief, Balbir Rajewal talking to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) [BKU (R)] chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers' union chief also announced that they will "stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders." He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed". The farmers' group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S...

Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi are finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player award

FIFA on Friday announced that Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski are the finalists for the Best FIFA Mens Player 2020 award. For the Best FIFA Mens Goalkeeper award, Liverpools Alisson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020