MP CM inaugurates de-addiction center in Indore, says govt taking strict action against drugs mafias

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government is taking strict action against drugs mafias.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurating a de-addiction center in Indore on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government is taking strict action against drugs mafias. Chouhan said the state government will take action on all kinds of mafias.

While talking about drug mafias, he said they supply drugs from different states to Indore. The action will be taken on gyms, clubs, and other institutions involved in the supply of drugs, said the Chief Minister. Chouhan virtually inaugurated a de-addiction center in Indore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present there. Chouhan also flagged off a mobile de-addiction centre started by the district admission.

The Municipal Corporation of Indore on Friday has taken action over two drug peddlers and demolished their houses. The police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to grab the drugs mafia and peddlers.

At the same time, the drug-addicted persons will be sent to de-addiction centers, police said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

