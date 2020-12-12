Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

The oilseeds workers' federation and the URGARA union, representing workers who inspect grains at port, started the 24-hour strike on Wednesday. "Tomorrow (the groups) will meet again to define the length and type of protest," said a source with knowledge of the negotiations who asked not to be named.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 12-12-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 06:08 IST
Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the world's main grain producers. The oilseeds workers' federation and the URGARA union, representing workers who inspect grains at port, started the 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow (the groups) will meet again to define the length and type of protest," said a source with knowledge of the negotiations who asked not to be named. Argentina, a top global supplier of corn, soybeans and wheat, has suffered from a spate of strikes recently in its vast agricultural sector as workers seek pandemic-linked bonuses and higher payouts to keep up with a high inflation rate.

The CIARA-CEC export companies' chamber, which represents the crushing and export companies, contends that the unions are seeking excessive salary increases.

Also Read: Soccer-Argentine league restarts with tributes to Diego Maradona

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the worlds main grain producers. The oilseeds workers federation an...

S.Korea reports 950 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the countrys first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases,...

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealands first reciprocal travel bubble since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around ...

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020