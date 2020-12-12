Left Menu
Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple wrapped in blanket of snow

The shrine of Badrinath was covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday as Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall.

ANI | Badrinath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:03 IST
Badrinath Temple covered in snow on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand is likely to witness very light to light rain/snowfall at a few places in the districts of the Garhwal region, and at isolated places in the districts of Kumaon region on Saturday. Snowfall is likely to occur at places situated above 2,500 m from the sea level.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the portals of the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, one of the Char Dham (four Hindu pilgrimage sites), is closed for the winter since November 19. (ANI)

