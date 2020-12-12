Rakesh Tikait clarifies no 'anti-national' element in farmer agitation

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that no anti-national element is roaming along with farmers and has asked the central intelligence agencies to grill such kind of people if they found any. Asked if 'anti-national elements' got involved in ongoing farmers' agitation, the leader said: "Central intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organisation are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We have not found any such person here, if we do we will send them away."

Farmers protesting at the Delhi-Gazipur border have started marching towards Delhi. "With this march, we want to give a message to the government to listen to our issues," added Tikait. The farmers' protest has entered the 17th day today. The farmers' unions threatened to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop the agitation while the agitation is still going on. (ANI)