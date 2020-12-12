Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakesh Tikait clarifies no 'anti-national' element in farmer agitation

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that no anti-national element is roaming along with farmers and has asked the central intelligence agencies to grill such kind of people if they found any.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:57 IST
Rakesh Tikait clarifies no 'anti-national' element in farmer agitation
Rakesh Tikait speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that no anti-national element is roaming along with farmers and has asked the central intelligence agencies to grill such kind of people if they found any. Asked if 'anti-national elements' got involved in ongoing farmers' agitation, the leader said: "Central intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organisation are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We have not found any such person here, if we do we will send them away."

Farmers protesting at the Delhi-Gazipur border have started marching towards Delhi. "With this march, we want to give a message to the government to listen to our issues," added Tikait. The farmers' protest has entered the 17th day today. The farmers' unions threatened to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop the agitation while the agitation is still going on. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...

Political workers should remain firm on ideology: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said political workers should never compromise on ideology. Speaking at a party function organised to mark his 80th birthday here, the veteran politician said that creating a new generation of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020