Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power discom TPDDL wins CII award for country's first grid-scale battery energy storage system

After Rohini, a similar facility is coming up in North Delhis Rani Bagh, and there are plans to have similar but smaller facilities in every neighbourhood in the future, the spokesperson said.TPDDL has been recognised in the category of Top 25 Innovative Company by the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2020 for the development of South Asias largest grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System in collaboration with AES and Mitsubishi, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:00 IST
Power discom TPDDL wins CII award for country's first grid-scale battery energy storage system

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has won the CII Industrial Innovation Award for developing the country's first grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at Rohini in the national capital, a spokesperson of the company said on Saturday. The 10 MWh mega inverter set up at Rohini can feed around 2,500 ''special customers'' providing essential services like hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro and schools among others, he said.

The stored power through BESS can also be used during any breakdown or in situations like grid failure, he said. After Rohini, a similar facility is coming up in North Delhi's Rani Bagh, and there are plans to have similar but smaller facilities in every neighbourhood in the future, the spokesperson said.

TPDDL has been recognised in the category of 'Top 25 Innovative Company' by the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2020 for the development of South Asia's largest grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System in collaboration with AES and Mitsubishi, he said. ''BESS is India's first grid-scale battery-based energy storage system, and is playing an instrumental role in modernizing the city's power system and improving grid efficiency,'' the spokesperson said.

Receiving the award recently during a virtual ceremony, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL, said, ''Our path-breaking innovations like BESS can manage peak power demand load during summer and help balance the load curve.'' The BESS uses Li-ion (Nickel and Cobalt oxide) batteries with support of 'Advancion' technology to operate the plant seamlessly..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros 2.40 per hour, police said on Saturday. Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of...

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020