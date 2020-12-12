Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four-year-old samaritan distributes biscuits, bananas to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border

Individuals, families and groups are coming forward to arrange food for protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border. And four-year-old Rehaan was among those who came today. He came with his father to help distribute biscuits and bananas to the protesting farmers.

ANI | Ghazipur Border (New Delhi) | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:22 IST
Four-year-old samaritan distributes biscuits, bananas to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border
4-year-old Rehaandistributing biscuits and bananas to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Individuals, families and groups are coming forward to arrange food for protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border. And four-year-old Rehaan was among those who came today. He came with his father to help distribute biscuits and bananas to the protesting farmers.

Rehaan's father Mehtab Alam said he has been coming to the site of protest daily from nearby Vaishali. "We are distributing snacks as I come from a farmer's family in Bihar. There are so many farmers and we felt they must be facing problems so we try to come to the venue daily and help them," Alam told ANI.

Alam said has been coming to the protest venue to distribute food items to protesting farmers for almost past 10 days. He added that his son wanted to accompany him today. Rehaan said he distributed bananas and biscuits and will come to the place again.

Alam said he earns Rs 20,000 per month and he purchases food items for distribution from his income. "I feel delighted and my father would be proud and happy to see my effort."

The protest by farmers against three recently enacted farm laws entered the 16th day on Saturday. The farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. They have rejected Centre's proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...

On Pawar's 80th birthday, colleague, ally rue missed chances

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is seen as the architect of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, turned 80 on Saturday. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted him...

COVID-19: MP sees 1,282 cases, 9 deaths while 1,418 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,22,397, while nine patients died and 1,418 people were discharged during the day, an official said. The death toll in the state now stands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020