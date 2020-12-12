Left Menu
Efforts being made to call next round of meeting with farmer leaders soon: Union minister

Union minister Som Prakash, who is among the government representatives negotiating with the farmers protesting against three new farm laws, on Saturday said efforts are being made to call the next round of meeting with the leaders of the agitation soon to end the stalemate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:23 IST
Union minister Som Prakash, who is among the government representatives negotiating with the farmers protesting against three new farm laws, on Saturday said efforts are being made to call the next round of meeting with the leaders of the agitation soon to end the stalemate. After holding discussions with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the farmer agitation, Prakash told PTI, ''We are trying to call a meeting early.... We are discussing. The date has not been finalised.'' ''Ultimately, we have to resolve this issue through dialogue. There is no other way out. They (farmers) also know about it, we also know,'' he added.

Asserting that the government is ready for discussions anytime, Prakash, the minister of state for commerce and industries and an MP from Punjab, said the Centre is ''concerned'' about the protesting farmers and urged them to come to the discussion table. Thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, are protesting at various borders of Delhi for 16 days now, seeking a repeal of the three farm laws that they claim are ''pro-corporates''.

The last six rounds of talks between the Centre and 40 farmers' union leaders have remained inconclusive. The government has sent a draft proposal to the farmer leaders for consideration. But the farmer leaders have rejected the government's proposal and intensified their protest..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

