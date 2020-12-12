Left Menu
Pakistan eyes 60 per cent clean energy by 2030: Imran Khan

Speaking via video-link at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement, Khan said it was decided to not have coal-based power plants.Thirty per cent of all the countrys vehicles will use electricity, he added.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:38 IST
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan aims to produce 60 per cent of its energy needs through renewable resources by 2030 to mitigate the effects of climate change. Speaking via video-link at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement, Khan said it was decided to not have coal-based power plants.

''Thirty per cent of all the country's vehicles will use electricity,'' he added. He said as part of efforts to achieve the goal of clean energy, Pakistan already scrapped two coal-plant projects that were to produce 2,600 megawatts energy.

''Sadly, we are the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. We have decided, firstly, that we will have nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change,'' he said. He also shared details about the plan to plant 10 billion trees in the next three years. He added the government had increased the number of national parks and the protected areas from 30 to 45.

