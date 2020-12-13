Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 20:12 IST
Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar to prepare acomprehensive listof vacant posts in all government departments in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that there were about 50,000 vacancies in the state in several departments. ''We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments,'' he was quoted as saying in an official release.

After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,'' he added. In another release, Rao instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the non-agriculture lands and properties registrations are done in a very transparent manner.

Also, Rao directed the officials to prepare and finalise guidelines, rules in this regard. A Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy was constituted to interact with all sections and finalise the guidelines relating to non-agriculture lands and properties registration.

The CM directed the panel to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen, and other sections of the society, take their views into consideration and prepare the strategy and action plan and submit a report. Rao, who held a review meeting here enquired about the agriculture lands registration done through the 'Dharani' portal.

He expressed satisfaction that the farmers were happy to get the land registered through the portal and wanted a similar process for the registration of the non-agriculture lands and properties, the release said. ''The non-agriculture lands and properties registration system should not cause any problem for the real estate sector and infact help boost the sector's growth.

The process should be transparent in such way that people have no scope to pay any bribes. No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision, '' Rao added.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada on Sunday - official

The first doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canadas vaccine rollout told the CBC.Canada is expected to approve t...

UDF, BJP cry foul over Kerala CM's free vaccine announcement ahead of final phase civic polls; Move SEC

A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violate...

Iran controls oil pipeline spillage, fire in southwest

A pipeline carrying crude oil to Irans second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, but the spillage and the blaze were brought under control, Iranian news agencies reported. The volume of the fire was not large...The f...

Army colonel booked in rape case in UP's Kanpur

An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friends wife at an officers mess, police said. The victims husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020