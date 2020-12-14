OPEC+ countries to hold Jan. 4 talks - Algeria

Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar said on Sunday that OPEC+ countries will meet on Jan. 4 to study the market after their last decision to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year, Algeria's state news agency said.

The minister's comments came after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

