Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' stir: BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader says they won't observe fast as decided by other unions

Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:29 IST
Farmers' stir: BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader says they won't observe fast as decided by other unions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday. Sukhdev Singh, Punjab general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said that Ugrahan leaders will not observe fast.

''We will not participate (in one-day hunger strike),'' Sukhdev told PTI. Farmer unions, most of them from Punjab, have started their hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws. Also, they have given a call to stage dharnas at district headquarters across the country.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these ''anti-social elements'' are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers. ''We did nothing wrong. We had just organised an event demanding their (jailed activists) release on Human Rights Day on Thursday,'' Sukhdev Singh said. The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some ''anti-social'' as well as ''Leftist and Maoist'' elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...

Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92 pc

Shares of Burger King India on Monday zoomed over 92 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 60. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, a huge premium of 92.25 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020