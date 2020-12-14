Two terrorists shot down, one arrested in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were gunned down and one was arrested by the security forces at Durgan Poshana in Poonch district on Sunday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army officials said on Monday. In a joint press conference of the police and the army, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vivek Gupta told reporters that multiple operations were launched at multiple locations and subsequently the terrorists were gunned down.

"When the operation was in its final stage, both the Army and Police gave the opportunity to terrorists trapped within our surrounded area to surrender. One terrorist was arrested alive while trying to escape from the area and the other two were shot dead after two- to three-hour-long operation," he said. "We are capable enough to foil such terror activities in the area," he said.

Informing about the recoveries, Officiating Commanding Officer SK Sharma said, "The police recovered two AK-47, six AK-47 magazines, 300 AK-47 ammunition, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), one Satphone, 12 grenades, 300 explosives, three mobiles and Rs 26,000 from the terrorists." "We received information on December 9 that two or three terrorists were hiding in Poshana area. We launched different operations and tracked them. These terrorist were constantly trying to escape from us and reach either South Kashmir or interrupt DDC elections. But we believed that they cannot escape from us due to the heavy snowfall in the area. We blocked all roads and gave them many chances to surrender but they opened fire on us. In response to their firing the encounter took place," he added.

Sharma also thanked the Jammu and Kashmir police, civil administration and residents of the area who helped them by giving information. (ANI)